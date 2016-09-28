At-Large Representative nomination form

The Peak Publications Society Board of Directors is seeking to elect three (3) new At-Large Representatives for the 2016-17 academic year. To qualify, candidates must be current SFU students, must not hold any editorial position on any of the Society’s publications, must not be a member of the Peak Collective (collective members are those who have contributed over the past semester), and must not hold any office at any Student Society.

You must also fill out the form below and collect signatures from five (5) members of the members of the Peak Publications Society — there are lots of them in our offices who would be happy to endorse you — and submit it to our Business Manager, Maia Odegaard, by 11:59 on Tuesday, October 11, 2016.

Questions? MAIA@THE-PEAK.CA

at_lrg_rep_newform