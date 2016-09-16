WEB EXCLUSIVE: NFL Blitz with Jason Romisher

Last Week: 9–7

This Season: 9–7

Hello, football fans. The highlight of my picks last week was easily correctly predicting that Victor Cruz would score the game winning touchdown in the Giants vs. Cowboys game. The play of the week was when Raiders’ coach Jack Del Rio elected to go for a successful two-point conversion down one with under a minute to play to secure a huge road win for his up-and-coming squad. The biggest surprise was New England winning on the road with Jimmy Garoppolo at quarterback. The biggest disappointment was San Diego blowing a 24–3 lead to hand Kansas City their largest come from behind win in franchise history. Now to this week’s action.

New York Jets at Buffalo Thursday, 5:25 p.m.

Last year the Bills knocked the Jets out of the playoffs with a win on the last game of the season. Bills coach Rex Ryan improves to 3–0 against his former team.

Prediction: Buffalo 20 Jets 19

New Orleans at New York Giants, Sunday 10 a.m.

This game is going to be an absolute beauty for anyone who likes offensive football. Look for the Giants to start the season 2–0 and send the Saints marching back home 0–2 and looking for answers on defence.

Prediction: Giants 42 Saints 41

Kansas City at Houston, Sunday 10 a.m.

A playoff matchup from a year ago will result in Houston prevailing this time with a big fourth down sack by the forgotten former number one overall pick Jadeveon Clowney.

Prediction: Houston 23 Kansas City 19

Dallas at Washington, Sunday 10 a.m.

Washington takes care of business and sends Dallas into level 10 freakout mode with an 0–2 start.

Prediction: Washington 27 Dallas 21

Miami at New England Sunday 10 a.m.

Miami has the misfortune of starting the season at Seattle and then at New England. Unfair and a recipe for an 0–2 start.

Prediction: New England 28 Miami 20

Tennessee at Detroit, Sunday 10 a.m.

The Lions offence roared last week with a road win at Indianapolis. Matt Stafford has another big game as the surprising Lions start the season 2–0.

Prediction: Detroit 40 Tennessee 26

Baltimore at Cleveland Sunday, 10 a.m.

I cannot believe I picked Cleveland last week. I’m not going to make that mistake twice, especially the way Joe Flacco, the pride of Audubon New Jersey, looked last week.

Prediction: Baltimore 34 Cleveland 10

San Francisco at Carolina, Sunday 10 a.m.

Beating the Rams at home is one thing. Travelling across the country to take on a Panthers team smarting from a hard-fought loss to Denver is another. Panthers shred Chip Kelly’s squad with authority.

Prediction: Carolina 51 San Francisco 10

Tampa Bay at Arizona, Sunday 1:05 p.m.

Upset special! Last year Tampa Bay missed the playoffs and Arizona went 13–3 and advanced to the NFC Championship game. This game will be highly competitive and demonstrate that Bucs quarterback Jameis Winston is a force to be reckoned with the NFL.

Prediction: Tampa Bay 36 Arizona 34

Seattle at LA Rams Sunday, 1:05 p.m.

The Rams are 3–1 the last two years against the Seahawks and will be looking for a win in their first home game after returning to Los Angeles. After their putrid offensive performance last week I just cannot pick them despite Russell Wilson’s bad ankle.

Prediction: Seattle 19 Rams 12

Indianapolis at Denver Sunday, 1:25 p.m.

Denver took care of Carolina and will easily handle a Colts team with a very poor defence. Look for a huge game from CJ Anderson and a Broncos’ defensive touchdown.

Prediction: Denver 27 Indianapolis 6

Jacksonville at San Diego Sunday, 1:25 p.m.

Which mediocre team will go 0–2? Jacksonville is ready to win on the road despite the veteran savvy of Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers.

Prediction: Jacksonville 30 San Diego 27

Atlanta at Oakland, Sunday 1:25 p.m.

I really hate to pick against Atlanta since their GM is a Canadian product of the University of Guelph. However, Oakland will be riding high after their emotional win last week and it appears the Falcons defence will not be able to respond.

Prediction: Oakland 42 Atlanta 24

Green Bay at Minnesota Sunday, 5:30 p.m.

Minnesota wins the first game in their new stadium against the archrival Packers on a last-second Blair Walsh field goal.

Prediction: Minnesota 17 Green Bay 16

Philadelphia at Chicago Monday, 5:30 p.m.

Monday night football has really gone downhill in their matchup selections. The most interesting part of this game is private wagers you should make whether the telecast will feature footage of the 1988 Fog Bowl played between these two teams on this field.

Prediction: Bears 20 Eagles 13

Game of the Week:

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, Sunday 10 a.m.

Oh baby! Another playoff rematch but this is a divisional matchup and a double revenge game for both teams. In last year’s playoff tilt, Pittsburgh star receiver Antonio Brown was concussed on a cheap shop. Cincinnati had the game won and was basically killing the clock when they absolutely self-destructed in the worst last-minute collapse in NFL history. Steelers win a bruising contest with several penalties and ejections.

Prediction: Pittsburgh 13 Cincinnati 10