SFU hockey loses to Trinity Western 3–1

Saturday’s game marked the return of forward Tyler Basham, but he alone was not able to get SFU hockey into the win column. The Clan lost to the Trinity Western Spartans 3-1 on the road.

“The first period was kind of sloppy by both teams” head coach Mark Coletta told The Peak. “Second period I thought we did well to come out of the gate, but we took a penalty and gave up a shorthanded goal which changed the tide a bit. We did tie it up but never really got a groove in the second. I thought the third period we were definitely the better team and pressed [. . .] we caused some pressure but we couldn’t score.”

SFU’s lone goal was scored by the aforementioned Tyler Basham in the second period. It was Basham’s first game since injuring his shoulder on October 22nd against Eastern Washington.

“I think he’s always going to be a little apprehensive, with the shoulder” remarked Coletta. “In hockey, you use them all the time, whether you’re making a hit or protecting yourself from a hit. [. . .] he did a good job, and he’s [now] comfortable after a game under his belt.

However, the Clan could have, and probably should have, scored more goals. SFU peppered Trinity Western goalie Silas Matthys with 35 shots, but were only able to get a single goal. For his efforts, Matthys was named first star of the game.

“It’s not always going to be 11 and 6 goal outbursts, we have to really focus on shooting with a purpose is one thing” said Coletta on how to improve goal scoring. “Getting traffic to the net, sticks on the ice when you’re going to the net. Getting to that neck front and creating havoc for not only the defencemen but the goalie as well. Traffic is obviously a cliche, but we definitely want to be going to the net the proper way, not just going there to go there.”

Jordan Liem was in goal for SFU and “played well” according to Coletta. Next’s week starter is yet to be determined, but if Liem does start again, it will be his eighth start of the season.

Next up for SFU is a game against rivals Selkirk College. If the Clan can defeat them in regulation, they’ll be three points clear of them in the standings.

“We have to use our team speed and our aggressiveness on our forecheck” said Coletta on how to get a result against the Saints. [. . .] When we went up there in the beginning of the year, we played a real in your face style, and we were successful.”

Puck drop is at 7 p.m. at Bill Copeland.