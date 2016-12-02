Posted in News

All aboard the Evergreen Line

Tri-Cities extension of the SkyTrain opens today

December 2nd, 2016 by
A train runs along the Evergreen line earlier this week in preparation of opening today.
Image Credits: Photo courtesy of Metro , Photo courtesy of Translink

After over a year of delays, the Evergreen Line is officially open today. This news should delight SFU students who live in Coquitlam and Port Moody.

The extension starts at new Burquitlam stop, going all the way to Lafarge LakeDouglas with four stops in between. It will meet up with the already existing SkyTrain routes at Lougheed Town Centre.  

A map detailing all the new stops on the Evergreen line

 TransLink has estimated that potentially 70,000 people could be using it daily within the next five years.

Construction on the project began back in 2013, with an original completion date scheduled in 2014. After a series of delays, the project is finally completed and has already begun transporting passengers.

While the Fall 2016 has mostly wrapped up for students, they will be able to fully take advantage of the new service during the Spring 2017 semester and onwards.

