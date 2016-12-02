All aboard the Evergreen Line

After over a year of delays, the Evergreen Line is officially open today. This news should delight SFU students who live in Coquitlam and Port Moody.

The extension starts at new Burquitlam stop, going all the way to Lafarge Lake—Douglas with four stops in between. It will meet up with the already existing SkyTrain routes at Lougheed Town Centre.





TransLink has estimated that potentially 70,000 people could be using it daily within the next five years.

Construction on the project began back in 2013, with an original completion date scheduled in 2014. After a series of delays, the project is finally completed and has already begun transporting passengers.

While the Fall 2016 has mostly wrapped up for students, they will be able to fully take advantage of the new service during the Spring 2017 semester and onwards.