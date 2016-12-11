Bus service still sketchy at snowy Burnaby campus

SFU’s exam season is still facing hurdles as the Burnaby campus has closed from 5 p.m. on for December 10. Vancouver and Surrey remain open, although students who have exams at those campuses who live on Burnaby Mountain are encouraged to contact their professors and reschedule.

Currently, there is a shuttle service for to get students to the 135 bus route as well as Production station.

The status for exams on December 11 are still up in the air. SFU has said they’ll make an announcement at 6:30 a.m. tomorrow morning alerting students if their exams will take place as scheduled.

This comes a day after hundreds of students were stranded at SFU due to the extreme weather during exam season. Social media has been full of both criticism and praise for how the university has been handling the situation.

@PeakSFU how does one write an op-ed for you guys? Sfu has completely ignored the safety of students the last few days — Kay (@KayTalks2Much) December 10, 2016

Geez everyone,give @SFU a break!They don't control the weather,or exams,or if weather will change suddenly.They're doing the best they can! — Liz Michelle (@tapper88) December 10, 2016

@SFU thanks for working so hard to keep us updated! I know your job must be really difficult atm, so it's greatly appreciated 😁 — Dani (@TheBoiWhoLived6) December 10, 2016

Appreciate frustration sounds a lot like "mutual break up." https://t.co/0vfYZfDyVf — Ryan Yewchin (@RYewchin) December 10, 2016

For the fastest results, students are encouraged to check SFU’s Twitter account as well as Translink to find out if transit will be able to get students to and from the mountain.