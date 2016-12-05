SFU cancels classes on Burnaby Mountain until further notice

UPDATE: SFU has announced that all classes will be cancelled for Monday, December 5. Check on @peaksfu or your SFU connect email to stay informed for the rest of the week.

The first snowfall of the year has thrown a wrench into the final week of classes, with a snow day being called due to “hazardous conditions on Burnaby Mountain” as stated in an email sent by Simon Fraser University this morning.

TransLink has also stopped service up the mountain until conditions improve, so it would be difficult for students to get to class if they weren’t cancelled.

The cancellation comes on the final day of classes, with exams starting on Wednesday. Some students have even received emails from professors telling them to keep their fingers crossed that the campus will be open for their finals later in the week.

