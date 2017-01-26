John Buchanan, influential figure and coach at SFU, passes away

A member of Simon Fraser University Athletics Hall of Fame, John Buchanan passed away on January 19 at the age of 77. It was reported he passed away peacefully, at home with his family.

Buchanan, who is a legend around SFU athletics, is best known as the man who established the SFU men’s soccer program and helped to re-establish the golf program after a hiatus. In 1976, he coached the soccer team to a National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics national title.

He came to SFU only a year after it was created, and his contributions weren’t just limited to athletics. He also was an integral part of establishing SFU’s pipe band, which has become a world champion multiple times over.

The Buchanan family have requested that if anyone wants to honour his memory, that they send donations to the brand new “John Buchanan Endowment for Golf at SFU,” which was created to recognize Buchanan’s commitment to the golf at Simon Fraser University. Anyone interested in donating can find how to do that here.