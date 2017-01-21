Jordan Herdman invited to Senior Bowl

SFU football linebacker Jordan Herdman is off to the 2017 Reese’s Senior Bowl on January 28. The event showcases all of the graduating seniors from NCAA football programs who are eligible to be drafted into the National Football League (NFL). Herdman will be competing against players who will likely be chosen in the upcoming NFL Draft, and is widely considered the showcase event for the top senior football prospects.

Accepted my invitation to the @seniorbowl! Beyond grateful for the opportunity. Big thanks to Joe linta and JL sports. #BlessedAndGrateful — Jordan Herdman (@JjHerdJordan) January 19, 2017



“We at SFU football are tremendously proud of Jordan,” said football head coach Kelly Bates to SFU Athletics. “During his time as a member of SFU football, Jordan provided a great example of what every student athlete should strive to be and accomplish. He continues to push himself to be the best player he can be and his hard work and commitment have been rewarded both on and off the field.”

Herdman was a dominant force during his time in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference playing for SFU football. He holds conference records in tackles with 428, and holds the single game record for most tackles in a game with 26. He also holds the record for most tackles in a single season with 165. He was ninth in all of Division II in tackles per game.

What this means for his future career remains to be seen. He likely has a shot after this to compete in some NFL free agent camps, but if he has an outstanding game could be chosen late in the NFL draft. This game represents a huge opportunity to raise his draft stock.

And of course, there is always the Canadian Football League (CFL). He curiously wasn’t included in the CFL’s top prospects list back in September, but was included at 16th in the updated rankings in December. However, with the season’s he’s had, he could be in contention for the first overall pick.

The Senior Bowl will be broadcasted on the NFL Network . Kick-off is at 11:30 p.m. Pacific.