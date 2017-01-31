Meet the players who could be joining SFU football for the 2017 season

The interesting thing about college football — or any collegiate sport, for that matter — is that players have only four years of being eligible to play. While professional sports teams lose players all the time — whether by aging, or cap troubles, or a decline in play, etc. — there’s no automated process that says they have to.

That’s what makes recruiting for college football programs so important. It’s as SFU head coach Kelly Bates says, about “plug[ging] holes.”

And SFU’s got a few holes they need plugged. With the graduation of key players like linebackers Jordan and Justin Herdman and running back Ante Milanovic-Litre, the team’s got a lot of valuable players to replace — in all, 14 seniors played their last game with the team last season.

It’s not just about plugging holes, however — it’s about building the foundation of a winning program. After two consecutive win-less seasons, the players signing this recruiting season will play a key role in whether or not this team becomes competitive in the coming years.

Obvious targets are the offensive and defensive line. Last season, the offensive line in particular struggled to protect quarterback Miles Richardson, and it seemed like he was in danger of getting sacked nearly every play.

“We’re just too small right now. We’re asking some guys right now that are young and really shouldn’t be put in that position yet to do some things, but that’s where we are right now,” Bates said after a 57–0 home loss on October 22. “We need to bring in some size and depth at those two key positions, because you’re only as good as your offensive and defensive line[s].”

Adding some depth to the quarterback position will probably be a key focus, as well.

But Bates’ shopping list is probably quite long, as SFU needs bodies in nearly every position.

National Signing Day, the first day that high school students can sign a letter of intent — a binding document that commits them to the program — is this Wednesday. Last year, SFU announced 27 recruits on National Signing Day, a marked improvement a year after having only received four on the day of.

While there are continued signings after National Signing Day, the majority of the action will be this Wednesday, as SFU announces the players who have signed with them.

Here’s a list of prospective recruits that announced having received offers from SFU in the last few months:

(NOTE: In the majority of cases with these potential recruits, the first position listed is their primary position played. However, it is common at the college level for a player to be developed in a position different than their primary high school position.)

Ryan Naylor

Announcement of Offer: January 12

Position(s): Wide Receiver, Free Safety

Height & Weight: 6’3″ 190lbs

Hometown: Tacoma, WA

Football team: Stadium High School (HS) – Tacoma, WA

Hudl:

Other offers: Dakota State (NAIA)

Thankful to say I have received an offer from Simon Fraser University!🏈🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/ruwVD4O3Ef — Ryan Naylor (@RyRynaylor) January 13, 2017

ANNOUNCED COMMITMENT TO SFU – January 30

Shea Carstens

Announcement of Offer: January 22

Position(s): Free Safety, Running Back

Height & Weight: 5’9″ 170lbs

Hometown: Seattle, WA

Football Team: O’Dea High School – Seattle, WA

Hudl:

Other offers: Buena Vista University (NCAA Div III), University of Redlands (NCAA Div III)

Beyond thankful to have received my 3rd offer from Simon Fraser University #AllfaithinGod pic.twitter.com/fBOKpWRyV3 — 21 21 (@sheaC_3) January 23, 2017

ANNOUNCED COMMITMENT TO SFU – January 30

Drew Gilmore

Announcement of Offer: September 21

Position(s): Centre, Defensive Tackle, Offensive Guard, Offensive Tackle

Height and Weight: 6’5″ 235lbs

Hometown: Vallejo, CA

Football Team: St. Patrick/St. Vincent High School (HS) – Vallejo, CA

Hudl:

Other offers: University of San Diego (Div I FCS), Kentucky Christian University (NAIA)

Blessed to have received my third offer from Simon Fraser University!! pic.twitter.com/NeHFNGWojM — Gilly (@mrdrewgilmore) September 22, 2016

Mekai Clarke

Announcement of Offer: December 6

Position(s): Free Safety, Cornerback

Height and Weight: 5’11” 185lbs

Hometown: Toronto, ON

Football Team: Chabot College (JUCO) – Hayward, CA (2 years eligibility)

Hudl:

Other offers: Southwest Minnesota State University (NCAA Div II)

Blessed to receive an offer from SFU!! @BWyllie8pic.twitter.com/T5O4dORRlv — Mekai Clarke (@Donner_1) December 7, 2016

Chervendy Dorsainvil

Announcement of Offer: December 14

Position(s): Outside Linebacker

Height and Weight: 6’3″ 220lbs

Hometown: Ottawa, ON

Football Team: Canada Prep Football Academy (HS) – St Catharines, ON

Hudl:

Other offers: Southern Baptist University (NCAA Div II)

Just picked up an offer from Simon Fraser U 🙌🏾pic.twitter.com/U3cnc85bEL — Chevy Numba6 (@ItzYaBoiiChevy) December 14, 2016

Mason Brown

Announcement of Offer: December 22

Position(s): Quarterback, Slotback

Height and Weight: 6’1″ 202lbs

Football Team: Royal Imperial Knights Football Academy – St Catharines, ON

Hudl:

Other offers: None announced.

Very excited to announce I’ve received my first NCAA scholarship offer from Simon Fraser University!! pic.twitter.com/X8siJz4n5V — mason (@mason22brown3) December 22, 2016

Connor Johnson

Announcement of Offer: December 23

Position(s): Quarterback

Height and Weight: 6’2″ 215lbs

Hometown: Everett, WA

Football Team: Archbishop Murphy High School (HS) – Everett, WA

Hudl:

Other offers: Western State Colorado University (NCAA Div II), Dakota State University (NAIA), Southern Oregon University (NAIA)

Honored to receive my 3rd offer to play college football at Simon Fraser University🏈pic.twitter.com/bcWutleLXs — CoJo (@ConnorJohnson66) December 23, 2016

JT Tumanuvao

Announcement of Offer: December 31

Position(s): Guard

Height and Weight: 6’2″ 270lbs

Hometown: Camas, WA

HS: Camas High School (HS) – Camas, WA

Hudl:

Other offers: None announced.

Michael Boyle

Announcement of Offer: January 7

Position(s): Kicker, Punter

Height and Weight: 6’1″ 170lbs

Hometown: Camas, WA

HS: Camas High School (HS) – Camas, WA

Hudl:

Other offers: None announced.

Excited to announce that I received an offer from Simon Fraser University! #sfupic.twitter.com/76j3ojbJ5C — Michael Boyle (@Michael__Boy) January 8, 2017

Devin Devlin

Announcement of Offer: January 7

Position(s): Defensive End, Outside Linebacker

Height and Weight: 6’3″ 220lbs

Hometown: Vallejo, CA

Football team: St. Patrick/St. Vincent High School (HS) – Vallejo, CA

Hudl:

Other offers: Kentucky Christian (NAIA)

Thankful to have received my second offer from Simon Fraser University! pic.twitter.com/AeLcCo2ubK — devin devlin (@devin_devlin) January 8, 2017

Brandon Thompson

Announcement of Offer: January 13

Position(s): Running Back, Cornerback

Height and Weight: 5’10” 172lbs

Hometown: Yelm, WA

Football team: Yelm High School (HS) – Yelm, WA

Hudl:

Other offers: Tacoma Community College (baseball)

Blessed to have received my first scholarship offer to play football at Simon Fraser University!🙏🏽pic.twitter.com/RE5AWEA04b — BT3️⃣2️⃣ (@Brandon_Thomp32) January 14, 2017

Jake Kim

Announcement of Offer: January 18

Position(s): Defensive End, Running Back

Height and Weight: 5’11” 195lbs

Hometown: Woodinville, WA

Football Team: Woodinville High School – Woodinville, WA

Hudl:

Other offers: None Announced.

Honored to have received my first football scholarship offer from SFU 🏈💪#SackCitypic.twitter.com/rxPQAJyx35 — Sack City 3️⃣2️⃣ (@KimmyJJ1999) January 19, 2017

Aron Mulugheta

Announcement of Offer: January 19

Position(s): Cornerback, Wide Receiver, Punter

Height and Weight: 6’1″ 180lbs

Hometown: Seattle, WA

Football Team: Garfield High School (HS) – Seattle, WA

Hudl:

Other offers: None Announced

Justin Harrison

Announcement of Offer: January 22

Position(s): Defensive Tackle, Defensive End

Height and Weight: 6’0″ 265lbs

Hometown: Brampton, ON

Football team: Viera High School (HS) – Viera, FL

Hudl:

Other offers: Bethany Swedes (NAIA), Birmingham Southern (NCAA Div III), St Norbert College (NCAA Div III)

Blessed to have received an offer from Simon Fraser University! pic.twitter.com/FKbzSambS0 — Justin Harrison (@JustinHarrison) January 22, 2017

Isaiah Sahagun

Announcement of Offer: January 23

Position(s): Outside Linebacker, Running Back

Height and Weight: 5’11” 185lbs

Hometown: San Ramon, CA

Football Team: California High School (HS) – San Ramon, CA

Hudl:

Other offers: Central Methodist University (NAIA)

Proud to announce that I have received my second offer from Simon Fraser University! @SFUFootball@SFUClanpic.twitter.com/9yFw4RqX2E — Zay (@the_isahagun) January 24, 2017

Nick Kaye

Announcement of Offer: January 29

Position(s): Middle Linebacker, Strong Safety

Height and Weight: 6’3″ 200lbs

Hometown: Monroe, WA

Football Team: Lakeside High School – Seattle, WA

Hudl:

Other offers: None Announced.

Beyond blessed to say I have received my first offer from Simon Fraser University❗️pic.twitter.com/No8HmgEv0g — Nick Kaye (@datnickcray) January 30, 2017

OFF THE LIST:

There were a number of prospective recruits who announced that they received offers from SFU, but have since committed to another football program.

Darius MacKay

Committed to: Carleton University (USports)

Position(s): Center, Guard

Height and Weight: 6’4″ 285lbs

Hometown: Burnaby, BC

Football Team: Woodberry Forest High School (HS) – Woodberry Forest, VA

Hudl:

Wil Hamilton

Committed to: Air Force Academy (NCAA Div I FBS)

Position(s): Defensive Tackle, Center

Height and Weight: 6’1″ 280lbs

Hometown: Scottsdale, AZ

Football Team: Chaparral High School (HS) – Scottsdale, AZ

Hudl:

Jake Meisen

Committed to: Central Washington (NCAA Div II – GNAC)

Position(s): Wide Receiver, Quarterback

Height and Weight: 6’1″ 182lbs

Hometown: West Linn, OR

Football Team: West Linn High School (HS) – West Linn, OR

Hudl:

William George

Committed to: UC Davis (NCAA Div I FCS)

Position(s): Tackle, Defensive Tackle

Height and Weight: 6’4″ 280lbs

Hometown: Stockton, CA

Football Team: Lincoln High School (HS) – Stockton, CA

Hudl:

Anthony Reisch

Committed to: Carroll College (NAIA)

Position(s): Guard

Height and Weight: 6’3″ 280lbs

Hometown: West Pasco, WA

Football Team: Chiawana High School – Pasco, WA

Hudl: