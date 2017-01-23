Werld News Headlines



South Korean president, Park Geun-hye, impeached

North Koreans: Wait, you can do that?!



Donald Trump’s advisors want Ivanka for government position in White House, while Trump wants her for reverse cowgirl position in White House bedroom.



Stoners panic over where to find weed in Vancouver as Richmond councillors reveal plans to block marijuana dispensaries.

Vancouver’s Night Nation Run described as “all night, outdoor EDM dance party” by organizers and as “the reason we’re moving to Coquitlam” by anyone living nearby.

Canadians torn over whether Kevin O’Leary running for Conservative leadership is a bad idea or awful idea