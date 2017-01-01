Your guide to an awesome 2017

If there is any reason to be excited about 2017, it’s that 2016 is finally over.

Now that it’s all said and done, 2016 was a pretty messed up year for all of us. But with the new year comes some super rad things to get hyped about. So, if you’re still riding the depressing 2016 wave, check out this guide to 2017, and just maybe you’ll start to feel a little something deep in your soul again.

Riverdale on the CW Network

The beloved Archie comics are about to become a new TV series, and I, for one, am so here for it. The TV show has a much darker, mysterious feel than the comics do, but it should make for a good twist.

The new Spiderman, Wonder Woman and Star Wars movies

Whether you’re a casual comic nerd or a life-long fan, these films are going to change the way we feel about comic-inspired movies. RIP Carrie Fisher, you’ll always be my space mom.

My Favorite Murder podcast at Vogue Theatre

If you’re looking for a good podcast to check out, I can’t recommend this one enough. If you’re already into My Favorite Murder, check out this live storytelling event in February.

The science of cocktails at Science World

On February 9, go get lit and learn about the science of mixology at a beloved childhood hot-spot.

Trevor Noah at Queen Elizabeth Theatre

The internationally known comedian, and host of The Daily Show, is coming to Vancouver! Check out his show February 23 at 7 p.m.

Bands and artists making a tour stop in Vancouver include:

Coldplay (September 29)

Bruno Mars (July 26)

Passenger (March 25)

The Weeknd (April 25)

Run the Jewels (February 8)

Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds (June 22)

Ariana Grande (March 24)

A Series of Unfortunate Events comes to Netflix

A childhood obsession now bingeable on Netflix, #blessed.

Cheaper rent?!?

According to UBC Economist Tom Davidoff, there is a chance that 2017 will finally be the year that housing prices cool and we can all afford both rent and groceries moving forward.

Mean Girls, the musical

In the fall of 2017, a super fetch musical is set to hit the stage. It might not be in Vancouver right away, but just the fact that this is out there is gold, baby. Pure gold.

A BC provincial election

BC residents will take to the polls this May!

Uncle Fatih’s Pizza comes to SFU Burnaby

A real pizza option is among us.

Angels in America

The Arts Club in Vancouver will be running this iconic play written by Tony Kushner from March 23 to April 23 this year. The play dives into homosexualitry during the peak of the AIDS crisis in America, mental illness, and the Nixon administration. Go see it.

Hamilton

HAMILTON IS COMING TO SEATTLE! THAT’S SO CLOSE, HOLY SHIT.

The new Legend of Zelda game finally (hopefully!) comes out

Fans have been waiting six years for a new Zelda adventure, and after two years of delays, Breath of the Wild will finally grace our consoles. Let’s hope it was worth the wait.

Things are happening in space

This year, Mars and Uranus will be in good positions for observation. There will also be a massive solar eclipse rolling over North America. Prepare for some A+ NASA tweets.