Agenda for February 22

Peak Publications Society Board of Directors Meeting Agenda
February 22, 2017
The Peak offices
Chair: Jessica Pickering
In Attendance:
- Maia Odegaard (Board Secretary, non-voting)
- Max Hill (Editor-in-Chief)
- Nathan Ross (Collective Rep)
- Jessica Pickering (Employee Rep)
- Call to Order
- Approval of Agenda
- Approval of past minutes from January 18, 2017
- Financial update
Maia to present the state of the Society’s finances through January 2017. See appendix A.
- Staff writer
Discussion re: the recent conversation with all editors about the staff writer designation (and Peak Associate, etc.).
- Stipend Proposal
Tamara Connor to present a proposal for Features, Sports, News, and Production editors to receive a stipend for work done over reading break.
- Constitution review
Board to present thoughts on both the current and draft constitutions.
- Hiring Board Policy
Revisiting the discussion of the Hiring Board policy from October 2016 Board meeting to include the formation of the hiring board.
- Adjournment