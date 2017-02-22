Posted in Board

Agenda for February 22

Peak Publications Society Board of Directors Meeting Agenda
February 22, 2017
The Peak offices
Chair: Jessica Pickering

In Attendance:

  • Maia Odegaard (Board Secretary, non-voting)
  • Max Hill (Editor-in-Chief)
  • Nathan Ross (Collective Rep)
  • Jessica Pickering (Employee Rep)

 

  1. Call to Order 
  2. Approval of Agenda 
  3. Approval of past minutes from January 18, 2017
  4. Financial update
    Maia to present the state of the Society’s finances through January 2017. See appendix A.
  5. Staff writer
    Discussion re: the recent conversation with all editors about the staff writer designation (and Peak Associate, etc.).
  6. Stipend Proposal
    Tamara Connor to present a proposal for Features, Sports, News, and Production editors to receive a stipend for work done over reading break. 
  7. Constitution review
    Board to present thoughts on both the current and draft constitutions. 
  8. Hiring Board Policy
    Revisiting the discussion of the Hiring Board policy from October 2016 Board meeting to include the formation of the hiring board.
  9. Adjournment

 

 

