Album Reviews

I See You – The xx

The xx is a UK-based band consisting of Romy Madley-Croft, Oliver Sim, and super producer Jamie xx – which hasn’t released new music in over four years. Their much-anticipated latest release, I See You, sounds like a ray of sunshine weaving in and out of the tracks.

It opens with the energizing calls of the saxophone — already proving how this latest project is a departure from their otherwise signature melancholy sound. The listener can definitely hear the artistic and emotional growth that must have taken place since Coexist.

Much of the album remains sonically expansive and reserved, and the lyricism is also characteristically simple. Standout tracks for me include “Say Something Loving,” “Lips,” “A Violent Noise,” and “I Dare You.” However, I much prefer the band’s previous two albums as they offered many more catchy tracks that could be played over and over. Meanwhile, I See You has a few good tracks, with the rest just acting as filler. – NA

No Culture – Mother Mother

Mother Mother’s quirky indie rock is always infused with messages about the state of our society and comments on our culture. With their sixth album, No Culture, the band continues this trend with a collection of songs about love, drugs, and the temptations of consumerism.

The lead single, “The Drugs,” has been getting lots of airplay and is catchy with more of a palatable pop vibe than some of their previous work. The rest of the album does carry their trademark sound with innovative vocals and cryptic lyrics, but I can’t help but feel like they may be losing their edge just a little bit. They keep inching towards becoming mainstream.

Other notable tracks include “Love Stuck,” which is an upbeat song about overthinking love. The title track might be the most well-written song, with its dark themes about the decline of culture and humanity. With five shows coming up at The Commodore to cap off their Canadian tour, Mother Mother are providing plenty of chances for you to experience their unique sound for yourself. —TP