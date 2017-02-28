Minutes from Emergency Board Meeting (February 24)

BIRT we adopt the changes discussed into the EIC policy and that we hire an IEC Jess P. / Jess W. All in favour

Tamara Connor, Ashley Fraser, Nick Bondi, and Linda Shu brought forward a proposal for additional pay for work they did during the reading break. Proposal was discussed at the Board meeting on Wednesday, however, Board did not have quorum to vote. They each want $175 for 8-10 hours of unsolicited work performed in order to keep with the mandate of making our paper web-first and to keep on top of correspondence.





Going forward, we will likely shift the production schedule forward so the there are just 13 weeks of continuous coverage during the spring semester (not printing an issued the week following New Year’s Day.

Also, stipend proposals will be brought to Board ahead of time, so that individuals know whether or not they will be paid before they do it.

In the past, contract work during the break would be paid minimum

BIRT we approve the proposal amended to $165 and with the stipulation that this will be the last retroactive proposal for stipend brought forward.

Jess P./ Max

All in favour