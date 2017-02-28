Minutes from the Special General Meeting (February 24)

Peak Publications Society Special General Meeting
MBC 2290
February 24, 2017
Chair: Maia Odegaard
Attendance: see below
Agenda
- Call to order: 10:15 a.m.
Waiting for reduced quorum of 20 members
- Introduction of candidates:
Russell Copley: faculty of science student, Nathan told him about the opportunity. His cousin and father were both involved with the Peak, so he has a vested interest in the institution
Nikki Dumrique: introduced to The Peak through Jessica Pickering.
MBB and Business joint major, representing a different part of the student body, has experience planning events to get people more involved on campus. Biology Student Union president, and other experience.
- Vote
- Adjournment: 10:51 a.m.
NOTE: Both candidates received a majority in their favour and were elected to the board.
Attendance list
- Jessica Whitesel
- Elena Hsu
- Max Hill
- Courtney Miller
- Cecile Favron
- Tamara Connor
- Craig Wright
- Russell Copley
- Taylor Mykle-Winkler
- Nathan Ross
- Ashley Fraser
- Prashant Shashikumar
- Alexander Vasilchenku
- Gabrielle McLaren
- Vincent Mitra
- Nikki Dumrique
- Nick Bondi
- Morgan Reimer
- Zach Siddiqui
- Adam Madojemu
- Swati Garg
- Matthew Fong
- Alexa Tarrayo
- Jessica Pickering
- Maia Odegaard