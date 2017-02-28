Minutes from the Special General Meeting (February 24)

Peak Publications Society Special General Meeting

MBC 2290

February 24, 2017

Chair: Maia Odegaard

Attendance: see below

Agenda

Call to order: 10:15 a.m.

Waiting for reduced quorum of 20 members Introduction of candidates:

Russell Copley: faculty of science student, Nathan told him about the opportunity. His cousin and father were both involved with the Peak, so he has a vested interest in the institution

Nikki Dumrique: introduced to The Peak through Jessica Pickering.

MBB and Business joint major, representing a different part of the student body, has experience planning events to get people more involved on campus. Biology Student Union president, and other experience. Vote Adjournment: 10:51 a.m.

NOTE: Both candidates received a majority in their favour and were elected to the board.

Attendance list