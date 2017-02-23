RCMP warn students about sexual assault on Burnaby campus

In a time where Simon Fraser University is currently in the midst of developing a sexual violence and misconduct policy, another horrific reminder of why it is necessary took place on Burnaby campus.

Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) are warning students to be on alert for a tall male who sexually assaulted a woman who was walking from her night class to the parking lot around 7:30 on Tuesday night. He was described as “medium to heavy build,” with a “deep voice with no accent.”

The survivor was able to ward off the assailant, and is reported to not be physically harmed. The suspect fled the scene after he overheard people nearby, according to the RCMP.

“We want to caution the public when walking at night to stick to well lit areas and stay off your electronic device to increase your situational awareness,” said Staff Sergeant Major John A. Buis in the RCMP’s release on the incident. He also advised that should any student feel unsafe travelling on campus, they should call SFU security.

If anyone has any information about the incident, they are urged to reach out to the Burnaby RCMP at 604-294-7922. Alternatively, if they wish to remain anonymous, they can call 1-800-222-TIPS or make a report at www.solvecrime.ca