Agenda for March 15

Peak Publications Society Board of Directors Meeting Agenda
March 15, 2017
The Peak offices
Chair: Jessica Pickering
In Attendance:
- Maia Odegaard (Board Secretary, non-voting)
- Max Hill (Editor-in-Chief)
- Nathan Ross (Collective Rep)
- Jessica Whitesel (Collective Rep)
- Jessica Pickering (Employee Rep)
- Nikki Dumrique (At-large Member)
Regrets:
- Russell Copley (At-large Member)
- Call to Order
- Approval of Agenda
- Approval of past minutes from January 18, 2017 and February 22, 2017
- Financial update
Maia to present the state of the Society’s finances through February 2017. See appendix A.
- Staff writer
Final decision to be made regarding Feb. discussion of staff writer position.
- Stipend Policy
Policy requiring staff members to bring stipend requests to the Board prior to doing the work.
- Hiring Board Policy
Revisiting the discussion of the Hiring Board policy from October 2016 Board meeting to include the formation of the hiring board.
- Summer Hiring
Discussion about which positions will be open, reviewing updated job descriptions, and expectations of new hires.
-
Removal of online content policy
Maia to present a policy about corrections and article removal.
- AV Policy (Tentative)
Jessica P. and Jessica W. to present the new sign out policy for AV equipment.
- Leave of Absence Policy (Tentative)
Jessica P. to present a policy dealing with prolonged leave of absence.
-
Contributor Pay Budget
Maia to present a budget system to bring the contributor pay deficit under control.
-
Disciplinary Policy
Jessica P. to present a draft of a written disciplinary policy.
-
In-Camera
-
Adjournment