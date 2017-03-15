Agenda for March 15

Peak Publications Society Board of Directors Meeting Agenda

March 15, 2017

The Peak offices



Chair: Jessica Pickering

In Attendance:

Regrets:

Call to Order

Approval of Agenda

Approval of past minutes from January 18, 2017 and February 22, 2017

Financial update

Maia to present the state of the Society’s finances through February 2017. See appendix A.

Staff writer

Final decision to be made regarding Feb. discussion of staff writer position.

Stipend Policy

Policy requiring staff members to bring stipend requests to the Board prior to doing the work.

Hiring Board Policy

Revisiting the discussion of the Hiring Board policy from October 2016 Board meeting to include the formation of the hiring board.

Summer Hiring

Discussion about which positions will be open, reviewing updated job descriptions, and expectations of new hires.

Removal of online content policy

Maia to present a policy about corrections and article removal.

AV Policy (Tentative)

Jessica P. and Jessica W. to present the new sign out policy for AV equipment.



Leave of Absence Policy (Tentative)

Jessica P. to present a policy dealing with prolonged leave of absence.

Contributor Pay Budget

Maia to present a budget system to bring the contributor pay deficit under control.

Disciplinary Policy

Jessica P. to present a draft of a written disciplinary policy.

In-Camera