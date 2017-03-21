Election Special: Arts and Social Sciences Representative

Faculty Representatives maintain relationships with their faculties as well as Departmental Student Unions (DSUs). There is no specific prescribed duties for these positions, and they are dependent on the interests of the elected parties, such as advocacy and events.

Jackson Freedman

1. Why do you want to be a part of the SFSS?

Ultimately, I want to be able to generate positive change in my community at a meaningful level. My personal involvement in the student society has expanded greatly over the past two years, and I truly believe I’m just getting started. Taking on a larger role within my community has only acted to vastly improve my own university experience, and if elected, I hope to use my position within the society to help students begin their journey down that same path of involvement.

2. What is the biggest issue that your faculty needs addressed?

The Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences is the largest and most diverse of any at Simon Fraser, and such magnitude introduces unique problems. That being said, I believe that the wide variety of challenges we face in FASS stem from a central issue, not new to the Simon Fraser community: a lack of student engagement. I have tailored my platform to establish a plan which addresses engagement within FASS directly, by increasing communication between departmental student unions, and making effective use of individuals and resources willing to help the SFSS in this initiative – such as the Student Engagement Coordinator. I also hope to act as a liaison not just between the faculty and board – as my position mandates, but also between those already involved within FASS to increase internal interoperability and streamline the event-planning process. In addition, I have advocated for the development of an online FASS network in coordination with the Society of Arts and Social Sciences, which includes a central information hub for all DSU’s, detailing the executives, upcoming events, and a database of volunteers in order to ensure those who get engaged receive accreditation for their efforts. Collectively, I hope that these tangible and accomplishable goals will help to get students engaged in the faculty early-on. The pathway to addressing the variety of concerns at the feet of FASS is to ensure that there are proficient and dedicated individuals in proper position to create targeted solutions as problems arise.

3. What kind of relationship do you have with the DSU’s in your department, and how do you plan to develop that relationship?

The Political Science Student Union, one of the more active DSU’s within FASS, was where I began my involvement at Simon Fraser. Invited to join as member at-large in my third semester on the mountain, I have since held the position of department representative, SFSS council representative, and now Vice-President. Through these roles, I have had the opportunity to work extensively with other student unions within FASS, as well as develop relationships with critical members of the FASS community. I hope to develop more, and build upon these relationships through making myself available to all members of the faculty for assistance with coordinating events, marketing initiatives, and personally working towards accomplishing/addressing any other goals/concerns my constituency might bring forth.

Mason Taykandy

1. Why do you want to be a part of the SFSS?

I’d love to be apart of the SFSS simply because I want to represent my fellow undergraduate students! The idea of being able to solve some of the problems students are having day to day is truly exciting to me, and I really hope I get the opportunity to serve them.

2.What is the biggest issue that your faculty needs addressed?

The biggest issue that needs to be addressed in the Arts and Social Sciences faculty, as well as ALL faculties in SFU, is the wifi signal strength. This is a constant complaint I hear from everyone that I speak with at SFU, and if elected, this is a problem that will surely be solved.

3. What kind of relationship do you have with the DSUs in your department, and how do you plan to develop that relationship? OR Why are you a better candidate than who you are running against? Or, if you are running unopposed, why should students give you a vote of confidence?

I am the best candidate available simply because I vow to work tirelessly to fulfil student needs. Tireless work involves listening to student suggestions, and I am more than willing to accept that dauting task.