Election Special: At-Large Represenatives

AT-LARGE REPRESENTATIVE (2)

At-Large Representatives have a large degree of flexibility in their role, and have the freedom to join projects or initiatives which interest them. They also support executive directors in Society campaigns, holding events and launching campaigns. At any time, two At-Large Representatives will serve on the Board of Directors.

Dedarul Chisty

Dedarul Chisty did not submit answers or photos before the deadline.

Raajan Garcja (Raajan did not submit a photo before the deadline)

1. Why do you want to be a part of the SFSS?

Currently serving as the SFSS Health Sciences Representative, I am already heavily involved in multiple SFSS initiatives. By becoming the At-Large Representative, I hope to expand on my role of acting as a liaison between the Health Sciences faculty and the SFSS to the rest of the students at SFU, so that I can engage with students of all other faculties as well. I genuinely care about students and bettering their university experience. The SFSS has put forward many initiatives to better the SFU community, and I want to continue doing that through my role. Having prior experience with the SFSS, I can apply all of the valuable lessons I have learned to effectively represent and advocate for students. As the main priority of the SFSS is the students, I want to continue empowering students through my role as the At-Large Representative.

2. What is the biggest issue that your faculty needs addressed?

Being an At-Large Representative, my role is to represent and engage with all students at SFU, rather than a specific faculty. As a whole, one of the major issues that is seen across all faculties is the lack of transparency and effective communication to students. Often times, students feel that they are disconnected and unaware of the variety of events and initiatives that are occurring within their faculty, simply due to the lack of communication of these initiatives. Further, the lack of communication between faculties prevents the wider SFU community to promote a sense of unity and interconnectedness. This is something that the At-Large Representative can improve by regularly connecting with Faculty Representatives and assisting them with putting on a diversity of events that all faculties can be a part of. With an At-Large Representative not being confined to specific faculty duties, this role can more effectively be used to put forward initiatives that target all different types of students to promote interconnectedness and unity within the SFU community.

3. What kind of relationship do you have with the DSUs in your department, and how do you plan to develop that relationship? OR Why are you a better candidate than who you are running against? Or, if you are running unopposed, why should students give you a vote of confidence?

I am a better candidate than those who I am running against because I have the knowledge and experience that is needed to effectively represent students at SFU. Being on the SFSS Board of Directors for the past year as the Faculty of Health Sciences Representative, I have gained a variety of valuable experiences and lessons. Through data collected throughout this SFSS Board term, I am aware of issues that students care about. Serving as the Health Sciences Representative, I was often busy with faculty-related work and often did not have time for other initiatives that I wanted to advocate for. Having an open portfolio through this role, I will be able to work on these initiatives, as well as provide a sense of continuity by continuing on the many projects that have been started by the board this year. Since I understand the operations of the SFSS very well, I am aware of what the SFSS can and cannot do. Therefore, all of the points on my platform are realistic and achievable goals throughout my one-year term, rather than false promises that may never be achieved.

Robert Hanson

Robert Hanson did not submit answers or photos before the deadline.

Cody Leung

1. Why do you want to be a part of the SFSS?

I have always tried to be adventurous and do things that I feel challenging. As a SFU student, I would like to engage in the SFU community. When people ask “What did you do in SFU” I don’t want to just give “study” as the answer. Study is obviously important, but what’s more important is that what experience you got from SFU.

“Then what’s the difference between SFSS and other volunteering activities?” some people might ask. In the past, SFSS has made a lot of changes to make SFU a better place. This time, I would like to take a step forward and be the one to help improve the community on SFU. That’s the reason why I choose to be involved by being a SFSS Board of Directors.

2. What is the biggest issue that SFU needs addressed?

I would say the biggest issue that SFU needs address is student participation and engagement. “Engage in the community?” This phrase might seems quite vague. So I think that the most crucial thing to encourage student participation is to provide more opportunities for students to participate. Also, I think that it is important to let them know “where to start”.

3. Why are you a better candidate than who you are running against?

In this SFSS general election, all the candidates are really strong. They all have a lot of experience in different areas. However, I think I have a better understanding in what students need. As I am currently working in Residence Hall Association and various other clubs, I have always received opinions on how to make SFU a better place. So I would know what students with different background need.1. Why do you want to be a part of the SFSS?

I have always tried to be adventurous and do things that I feel challenging. As a SFU student, I would like to engage in the SFU community. When people ask “What did you do in SFU” I don’t want to just give “study” as the answer. Study is obviously important, but what’s more important is that what experience you got from SFU.

“Then what’s the difference between SFSS and other volunteering activities?” some people might ask. In the past, SFSS has made a lot of changes to make SFU a better place. This time, I would like to take a step forward and be the one to help improve the community on SFU. That’s the reason why I choose to be involved by being a SFSS Board of Directors.

Jaskarn Randhawa

1. Why do you want to be part of the SFSS?

The SFSS does a lot to benefit student life on campus and it’s something I want to continue being part of. I have worked on the SFSS Surrey Campus Committee for almost a year now and have enjoyed my experience, whether it be hosting events, advocating for student concerns, or simply being present at meetings. Some of the cool things I would like to do on board this year include: Advocate for extended study space and campus expansion at SFU Surrey and Vancouver, improve student mental health and wellbeing, implement zero tolerance standards for sexual assault/violence on campus, and enhance the SFU student academic experience.

2. What is the biggest issue that your faculty needs addressed?

As an At large representative, my job first and foremost would be to hear out all the concerns and issues of all Simon Fraser undergraduate students (not only my faculty). However, a big issue within my faculty and other faculties as well would be the lack of engagement for students outside their regular academics. I believe the ongoing problem is the lack of transparency between the At-Large Representative and the students because many people still do not know what this role or position is about. Furthermore, it should be the duty of the At-Large representative to bridge this gap and create a greater feeling of community for all students at SFU.

3. What kind of relationship do you have with the DSUs in your department, and how do you plan to develop that relationship? OR Why are you a better candidate than who you are running against? Or, if you are running unopposed, why should students give you a vote of confidence?

I am a better candidate than those who I am currently running against because I have experience serving on a SFSS committee, knowledge of the society governance structure, and have a team that I’m running with who I fully trust and have positive experiences working with in the past. While being on the Surrey Campus Committee I’ve learned about the specific concerns that students have at these satellite campuses such as not having enough study space, extended hours for students to study inside of classrooms, and social events. One of the big events we carried out this year was the SFSS Surrey pub night alongside the VP of Finance Hangue, which made history on the Surrey campus of holding 300 students in the Central City Brewpub. During this event, I took initiative and decided to be project lead. In the past the max result has been always less than 50 students attending a pub night in Surrey, so we established our mark and made history there.