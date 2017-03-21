Election Special: Health Sciences Representative

Faculty Representatives maintain relationships with their faculties as well as Departmental Student Unions (DSUs). There is no specific prescribed duties for these positions, and they are dependent on the interests of the elected parties, such as advocacy and events.

1. Why do you want to be a part of the SFSS?

To me being a part of the SFSS is twofold. Firstly, being a fourth year student I have been around long enough to have interacted with many students from all faculties and backgrounds, I believe this allows me to hold a unique insight into the types of issues and concerns that the entire student body faces. As a member of Board I would be able to more effectively tackle these problems and act as a median for students from not just my faculty but for individuals of any field of study. Secondly, as I have become more involved in SFSS by helping with a multitude of events around campus as well as being a student at-large in the advocacy committee, I have developed a passion for working with my peers to run campaigns in order to better the lives of students. Having this opportunity makes me feel content and accomplished, having a Board position will not only quench my desire to help those around me but as well would motivate me, and allow me to further improve the lives of all students.

2. What is the biggest issue that your faculty needs addressed?

This biggest issue the faculty of Health Science faces at the moment is in my opinion two issues. The first is a more personal issue which is students not being united under one common goal and moving forward as a unit. I believe through careful organization of a competitive event that will bring together Health Science students from all of the educational institutions in the lower mainland will unite the SFU Health Science faculty to get together and win the previously mentioned competition. Much like the BPK faculty enters the Kin Games. Secondly a major issue we are facing is the same problem the whole world is combatting, the problem of global warming. To combat this we as the student body need to make our voices heard about our disagreement of SFU investing in fossil fuels, when elected to Board I want to establish more student positions on the Responsible Investment Committee which will enable the students voice to be hear louder than ever before on where SFU invests its funds.

3. What kind of relationship do you have with the DSUs in your department, and how do you plan to develop that relationship? OR Why are you a better candidate than who you are running against? Or, if you are running unopposed, why should students give you a vote of confidence?

My candidate has put out a platform in which she talks about issues like mental wellness and increased study space, these things in my opinion are extremely important; however, they are being tackled by other groups of students that are specifically focusing all their energy on these issues. I believe having a position on Board as well as advocating for those students each member should have unique ideas and focus on issues that have either been overlooked or swept under the rug. In my platform I mention problems that, thus far, have not yet been worked towards. As well as continuing to support all the current campaigns students are undertaking, I wish to further the university and well-being of all students, especially Health Science students by bringing original and unique ideas to the table.

1. Why do you want to be a part of the SFSS?

I have always been involved in the student government during high school, and I continued to transition this passion for governance into university. I began by deciding to pursue a role on the Advocacy Committee which is, in my opinion, one of the most fundamental and intriguing committee on the SFSS. While being on the Advocacy Committee, I have gotten to know many board members, and through this interaction I was able to grasp a sense of what kind of role they play in addressing pertinent student issues. This seemed like a great opportunity for me to learn more about the role of the SFU student government and how much how great of an influence it has in improving student experiences.

2. What is the biggest issue that your faculty needs addressed?

The biggest issue that our faculty needs addressed would be the lack of communication between Health Sciences related clubs and unions to maximize the opportunities available to students. Furthermore, through interacting with students there needs to be better marketing of student elections and the opportunities available in the Health Sciences Undergraduate Student Union (HSUSU) to the rest of the faculty. However, I have found that our faculty student union does a great job in holding successful events with a large turnout. However, it would be more effective if students were able to easily connect with student groups in our faculty so they are more aware of the opportunities they have to get more involved.

3. Why are you a better candidate than who you are running against? Or, if you are running unopposed, why should students give you a vote of confidence?

The relationships that I have built throughout my time in the Health Sciences faculty and interacting with board members through committees has allowed me to understand how they operate and develop strong communication skills. I would like to start off by talking about my journey in the Health Sciences faculty that has led me to pursue an executive role in my faculty student union. I started by attending HSUSU meetings, and then I felt the need to be an integral part of this union, so as a result I applied for an executive position. However, at first I was not a successful candidate, but I remained enthusiastic about continuing to be involved in my faculty and signed up as FROSH leader for the new first year students. In short, I moved on from a FROSH leader to eventually achieving an executive role as a Health Science Council Representative, which serves as an advisory body to the SFSS Board of Directors. Through these insightful and experience-gaining opportunities, I was able to learn about the SFSS through sitting on council, as well as the advocacy committee. At this point in my SFU volunteer and involvement, I believe that I could further advocate for students within my faculty and apply my experiences throughout the SFSS, including all the student groups within it. The Health Sciences Representative positon would be a great way to allow me to do so.