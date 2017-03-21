Election Special: Sciences Representative

Faculty Representatives maintain relationships with their faculties as well as Departmental Student Unions (DSUs). There is no specific prescribed duties for these positions, and they are dependent on the interests of the elected parties, such as advocacy and events.

Nikki Dumrique

1. Why do you want to be a part of the SFSS?

The Science undergraduate Society, the Biology Student Union and all of the other student unions I have interacted with, has faced with many issues when it comes to planning for and executing events in the past and motivating students to be involved in those processes. Even with the support, hard work, and dedication many science students, our efforts to bring a sustainable change still hasn’t reached the entire faculty. My realization to run for board came when I realized that the struggles we face, as DSUs, are ripples of larger issues that only the SFSS can address. After learning this, it pushed my drive to run as our Science Representative so that the system, which SFSS sets for DSUs to function under, sets up DSUs for success.

2. What is the biggest issue that your faculty needs addressed?

3. What kind of relationship do you have with the DSUs in your department, and how do you plan to develop that relationship? or Why are you a better candidate than who you are running against? Or, if you are running unopposed, why should students give you a vote of confidence?

My initial participation with the Biology student Union (BSU) started of really small, nonetheless, it gave me the chance to get to know people in my department and make meaningful relationships. Meeting my peers, and getting to know how amazing individuals of our student body are, it motivated me to take on bigger roles so that I can put more work in to add to everyone’s university experience. Now, I am proud to serve as our Biology Student Union’s President and Council Representative, and our Science Undergrad Society’s VP Finance. I’ve also made several efforts to collaborate with as many other science student unions and nurtured the relationship our student union has with the biology department by collaborating on academic and career-orientated.

Parham Elmi

1. Why do you want to be a part of the SFSS?

I want to be part of the SFSS to make a change. I have developed myself over the years through a mixture of different experiences: such as making a successful online business, knowing absolutely nothing about e-commerce before starting, going through passport the leadership programs offered here at SFU and most importantly getting to know a lot of individuals in the faculty of science on a personal level.

2. What is the biggest issue that your faculty needs addressed?

The faculty of science needs to address several issues but I will focus on the open textbook program, transparency + access to the representative and common rooms for DSU’s that don’t have one now.

The faculty of science is great, but the cost of most textbooks? I think not. The cost of most first-year textbooks is about $160, with the highest that I’ve seen at about $250. Not only could the cost of these books add up to the equivalent cost of another university course, but the problem ensues when the publishers of the books change one image and update the 6th edition to the 7th edition; This change effectively renders the value of your textbook to 15% of the price you purchased it for, if even that. Striving towards the open textbook program here at SFU is what I will do, not only leading students to savings, but students will no longer have to worry if a new edition will be used in the upcoming semester.

Another main issue is the lack of communication to the SFSS by science students. To alleviate this problem, I will encourage all individuals to come up to me or any other representative to voice their issues, so we can make a motion if the issue is of concern. In addition to this I will open weekly online office hours, so anyone can contact me, regardless of campus or whether they chose to sleep in and missed their bus up the mountain.

Finally, some DSU’s in the faculty don’t have access to a common room. I don’t see how your intellectual choice of study should limit your social potential and if you vote for me I will advocate to turn at least one of the undeclared suites in the sub to the collective group of science undergraduates.

3. What kind of relationship do you have with the DSUs in your department, and how do you plan to develop that relationship? OR Why are you a better candidate than who you are running against? Or, if you are running unopposed, why should students give you a vote of confidence?

Why should you vote for me? I want to be your voice to board; I want to give every paying member of the society an opportunity to make their opinion or point presented and approved—if the motion allows it. Beyond stating just facts about myself, I would like to invite ANYONE to come and talk to me, ask me your questions and make an informed decision about who to vote for. Whether you vote for me or Nikki, I believe that everyone should at least interact with the individuals who represent them to the society. Looking forward to hearing from any of you who choose to take me up on this offer

Best of luck with the end of semester papers, assignments and exams.

Yours truly,

Parham Elmi