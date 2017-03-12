English: SFU proudly hosts month-long event to celebrate francophonie

SFU’s Office of Francophone and Francophile Affairs (OFFA) is presenting the seventh annual Le Printemps de la francophonie. The event started late February and will continue until the end of March.

Le Printemps de la francophonie is a multi-part series that includes a speaker series, roundtable conversations, film viewings, cultural activities, casual gatherings, and parties. The purpose of the event is to celebrate French culture and language at home and abroad.

OFFA and SFU hope that francophones and francophiles alike will be able to celebrate language, culture and heritage throughout the speaker series and activities. Events are taking place at SFU Burnaby, as well as other venues around Metro Vancouver.

So far speakers have been notable professors from a variety of Canadian universities, who have lectured on issues such as international relations, Indigenous relations, hockey, and the role of French outside of Quebec.

For a list of upcoming events visit the OFFA website.