Restaurants ranked by their free water

White Spot
The water here has a certain “nice enough for a somewhat fancy dinner, but you’d be disappointed if you had your wedding anniversary here” flavour to it. Stick to their pop.
6.5/10
McDonald’s
Thrown together hastily in a paper cup, the water had no distinct flavour or texture — it just tasted like sadness and regret.
4/10
Tim Hortons
Each cup of their water actually comes with a maple leaf inside the cup and a pack of hockey cards. Tastes great as well!
8/10
Donair Town
The cup that is provided always has a hole in it, slowly leaking water as you try to enjoy your refreshing cup of H20.
3/10
Guadalupe
This is the one place that will actually charge you for ice to go with your water. $3.50 for a couple of ice cubes is just too much for this student.
2/10
Starbucks
The water is of the utmost quality, but what really makes it special is all the customization you can do. It’s optional, but it’s definitely worth it.
9/10