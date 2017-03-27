Restaurants ranked by their free water

White Spot

The water here has a certain “nice enough for a somewhat fancy dinner, but you’d be disappointed if you had your wedding anniversary here” flavour to it. Stick to their pop.



6.5/10

McDonald’s

Thrown together hastily in a paper cup, the water had no distinct flavour or texture — it just tasted like sadness and regret.



4/10

Tim Hortons

Each cup of their water actually comes with a maple leaf inside the cup and a pack of hockey cards. Tastes great as well!



8/10

Donair Town

The cup that is provided always has a hole in it, slowly leaking water as you try to enjoy your refreshing cup of H20.



3/10

Guadalupe

This is the one place that will actually charge you for ice to go with your water. $3.50 for a couple of ice cubes is just too much for this student.



2/10

Starbucks

The water is of the utmost quality, but what really makes it special is all the customization you can do. It’s optional, but it’s definitely worth it.



9/10