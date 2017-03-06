Stuff we like and don’t like

Stuff We Like: Lorde

Lorde is back, baby, and she’s back with a (literal) vengeance. Her new single “Green Light” is unlike anything she’s ever done — and that’s a good thing. It’s smart and sharp, but also danceable and optimistic in a Robyn-meets-LCD Soundsystem kind of way. It definitely would have sounded out-of-place on Pure Heroine, a good record that always felt an arm’s length away. In contrast, this track feels like the New Zealand 20-year-old is finally coming out of her shell of self-awareness, and just dancing her way through the post-breakup blues. Catch me vibing to this song on repeat for the rest of the week.

Stuff We Don’t Like: White people

Look out — white people are at it again. After Jordan Peele’s horror flick Get Out had a well-deserved knockout opening weekend, white people confirmed literally every bad stereotype by crying about the film’s reverse racism and “anti-white” agenda. Now before you @ me your #NotAllWhites hashtag, I’m not saying that every white person hated this movie. In fact, I’d wager that most of us liked it. And why wouldn’t we? It’s incredible. But among other bullshit, like the somehow both racist and transphobic tweet-turned meme about the “future that liberals want,” it’s easy to lose faith in white people on the Internet — if you had any to begin with.