After almost 20 years away, The Age of Electric is back on stage

After playing their last concert in Ontario in 1998, fans of the Age of Electric were stoked when they announced their 2017 tour to show off some of the work they’ve been doing in their almost 20-year absence. What Vancouver venue could be better to welcome such iconic rock stars than the Commodore Ballroom?

Given the peak of their success was in the mid-’90s, the average age of the audience was between 40 and 50, sending out a vibe of “true” rock ‘n’ roll. Observing the audience was quite interesting, as you could see that everybody was really excited to see the Age of Electric.

Sadly, the majority of people only arrived to see the headlining band, although the supporting bands were definitely worth seeing as well. Vidos opened the show followed by Cobra Ramone, and both bands were equipped with great singers. As soon as the lights went down, when Cobra Ramone started to play you could already detect a subtle scent of weed in the air.

With the beer flowing on a Friday night, along with the positive mood enhancement you get from consuming those little green plants, one would assume that the crowd was ecstatic — especially with seeing such a great rock band in their near-futures — except they weren’t. It was surprising to me that the whole audience was rather stiff, only loosening up just towards the end of Cobra Ramone’s set.

The Age of Electric started to play around 10:30 p.m. Their sound was just as you’d expect from a band that has been involved in the music scene for such a long time. Before playing one of their new songs, called “Show Me Your Weakness,” the singer started enlightening the audience with an anecdote about the band and what they experienced together. Personally, I always enjoy when the lead singer, or any other band member for that matter, interacts with the audience. It makes a concert just that much more memorable and valuable if you get to hear little insights in the band’s routine and stories.

The band proceeded to play some of the new songs they had been working on over the past years and ended the concert with the song which made them famous — “Ugly.” After exiting the stage just for long enough to make the people believe the concert was actually over, they gave themselves (and the audience) the pleasure of playing “Remote Control,” which was the perfect song to end the night on.