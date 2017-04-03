The Gay Agenda: LEAKED!

Need a way to get out of

those

family dinners? You know, the ones where you have to tell your family that you’re still single and

even when I do find someone, it won’t be a boyfriend Aunt Marge, damnit

. Come to our weekly pub crawl instead! Email Adam, Eve, or Steve for tickets. Must be 19 years of age. Minors are invited to pretend to be attending a benefit concert for smallpox victims while playing Mario Kart in Jordan’s basement instead. Their moms will bake vegan cookies and provide juice boxes.