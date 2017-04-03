Why the SFU Clan’s fight song should be “Ignition (Remix)” by R. Kelly

As a relatively new university, SFU is devoid of many traditions that older institutions have. One of these is a school fight song.

A school fight song is simply a tune that is played before sporting events to get everyone pumped up, and after victories as well. Many big colleges and universities in the United States have them. The closest thing we have to one is this steaming pile of garbage that was presented as SFU’s school anthem back in 2015.

We can do better than that. We need a song that represents what SFU is all about as a place of higher learning.

That’s why I propose that SFU’s official fight song be “Ignition (Remix)” by R. Kelly.

The song perfectly captures SFU’s essence — as a school just over 50 years old, it’s “hot and fresh out the kitchen.” It’s three-semester schedule is truly a remix of the traditional university education system. And, of course, if any of those tank farms explode, there’s going to be an ignition on campus.

As someone who has been to many SFU sporting events over the years, this school needs some sort of tradition that is undeniably theirs and isn’t reappropriated from some other sports team. If this happens, Simon Fraser would be, to my knowledge, the only school whose fight song is a R&B hit from the early 2000s.

Plus, everyone loves this song. Who’s hasn’t been out on a Friday night, heard this song, and immediately start singing along? I know I have.

Celebrating to “Ignition (Remix)” before SFU Clan games and after victories could become a tradition unlike any other across the sporting landscape. If you agree — and I’m sure a lot of you out there do — I encourage you all to email SFU Athletics and let your voice be heard.