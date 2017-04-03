World News Beat

US – United States of America takes a step back in climate change policy

President Donald Trump has signed an executive order to repeal many of the United States’ climate policies, notably the Obama administration’s Clean Power Plan (CPP) which limits greenhouse gas emissions from power plants. The United States previously piloted world-leading research and provided billions of dollars of funding to climate change action, much of which helped to persuade poorer nations to accept the 2015 Paris Agreement. The US is the world’s second biggest emitter, producing 14% of global carbon dioxide. Undoing the CPP could increase emissions by 25%. This ties back to the Republican electoral promise to bring back coal mining jobs.

With files from The Guardian and Washington Times

Russia – Russia denies all claims of meddling in US Election

Russian President Vladimir Putin has denied claims of Russian hacking and influence in the 2016 US presidential election. Putin has claimed that “the anti-Russian card” was being played in the interest of political groups within the US, and that these claims handicapped the president’s ability to to fulfil his campaign promises. Furthermore, he expressed his readiness to meet with the American president.

With files from CTV news

North Korea – Negotiations for the return of Kim Jong-un brother’s body come to a close

Malaysia has released the body of Kim Jong-nam, the estranged half-brother of North Korean leader, for return to Pyongyang. Kim was murdered at Kuala Lumpur airport last month, which has lead to major diplomatic disputes, including Malaysia accusing North Korea of keeping Malaysian citizens as hostages within the country. Interpol is still investigating the case.

With files from BBC News