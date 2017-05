It looks like A&W may finally be open. Has anyone been yet? Let us know! https://t.co/Y8p0FlZJmt

Did you guys know the pub official closed on Friday? Cool, we didn't either. #RIPHighlandPub

If we get the #BuildSFU stadium, will we get cool concerts too? #StealthTweeting

We just learned that the Highland Pub employees found out the pub was closing (and they were being let go) same day as everyone else. Yikes.