How to help finance your degree

If you read The Peak’s article yesterday, you know that with bills stacking up, it can be hard to afford the necessities, let alone the fun stuff. While you may have heard of, or even use a lot of these methods, it’s still always good to try and get as much tuition money as possible.

Talk to a Financial Advisor

Did you know SFU has financial advisors? They can help you find out what kind of aid you are eligible for and provide you with different resources. Financial aid services are located at all three campuses, just check their website for locations and hours.

Get a Student Loan

Student loans can be a bit messy; they are a loan after all. However, they can still be a great resource for students. These loans don’t start having interest until 6 months after you finish your degree. So, if you’re a student who can afford most if not all of their tuition just not in one lump payment, this may be the perfect way to get through the beginning of the semester. Head to your provincial government website to start the process.

Apply for Scholarships

Scholarships aren’t just for high-schoolers! There are tons of financial awards that are available to undergraduate (and graduate) students. Both SFU and the federal government have websites dedicated to helping students find different scholarships. You could also do some of your own research and find other scholarships you might be eligible for through organizations you’re apart of or because of the program you’re in.

Work a Part-Time Job

Maybe not the most lucrative option, but it has the added benefit of providing some work experience. Restaurants and stores are always a good option, if you don’t mind working weekends and holidays. Another option is to work on campus. Check out myInvolvement SFU for different on-campus opportunities. There are also SFU’s job postings that often have job opportunities open for students, too. You can also apply to the Student Temporary Pool and provide coverage for SFU employees. And, of course, you could always write for The Peak.

Look into Getting a Bursary

A cross between a scholarship and student loans, bursaries are awarded to students who demonstrate financial need. While you don’t have to pay them back, they are not guaranteed income. Still, it’s worth giving it a shot even if you’re only receive the money for one term. You can apply for bursaries through go.sfu.ca, but check the application timeline through SFU’s financial aid website first.

Apply for a Work -Study

This option is a lot like having a part-time job, but it’s run through SFU. Again, you must demonstrate financial need and can apply through go.sfu.ca, but check the application timeline first. Work-study hours are designed to work around your school schedule and all placements are on campus. The best part is that all hours show up on your co-curricular record: an official university document that shows different opportunities you took through SFU during your degree.