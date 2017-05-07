World News Beat: French Election Edition

Today, May 7, France will pick from two candidates to elect their new president.

Marine Le Pen, leader of the Front National Party, has run on promises to eliminate the euro and reinstate the franc, follow the United Kingdom in its departure from the European Union, and substantially reduce immigration to France.

Her opponent, Emmanuel Macron, leader of the En Marche Party, promises a pro-European orientation in which the eurozone is strengthened. He also promises to strengthen borders and implement faster review processes for asylum seekers.

Macron led the first vote on April 23 with 23.75%; however, it is still unclear who will surge forward to win the May 7 vote. Either way, this election will be groundbreaking, as the candidates have, for the first time, beat out the two main parties from the final round.

With files from BBC News and The Telegraph.