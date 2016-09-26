“Bad” tattoos aren’t bad, they’re just misinterpreted

Title: The Landscaper

Description: Progress is relative to how time moves. Mowing and trimming plant life is a futile task — it just keeps growing back. Yet the landscaper in this tattoo continues with his Sisyphean journey unaware that you can just let it flourish and grow into a beautiful bush.





Title: Requiem for My Father

Description: The juxtaposition between the title and subject matter serves to create an internal conversation with the true nature of death and dying. It also offers commentary on how we memorialize the ones we have lost. Like the colloquialism says: every time a bell rings, an angle gets its wings.

Title: Impermanence of Existence

Description: YOLO is the rallying cry of the disenfranchised millennial. It brings together people who will never afford a house, have astronomical debt for most of their lives, see the bee go extinct, and see oceanic nations become modern-day Atlantis. While the baby boomers can’t see the other side of the precipice, the millennial is diving head first into it, PBR in hand yelling YOLO.

Title: The Greatest Honour

Description: For the modern child, there is only one honour that can be conferred upon them that is equivalent to leader of the free world: a permanent tattoo on the body of their parent. While for the parent this is a risky move — what if they have a medieval homunculus? Regardless of what your child looks like, as long as the tattoo captures the essence of their spirit it is successful.

Title: Night’s Queen

Description: As day slips into night she comes out from her lair deep within the basement of suburbia. She emerges into the darkness to take to her throne in the living room, where she rules with an iron fist over her Tumblr page. Yet she is not a fearless ruler. When she senses movement near her throne room, she retreats back to her lair. The stars on her body the only symbol of her true power.