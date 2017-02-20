Kama Sit-ra



Missionary

Your classic classroom sleeper.

Simply try your best to keep your eyes open after the first half hour of class. Eventually, give in and put your head down on your desk — pray that your prof doesn’t notice you.

Reverse Cowgirl

Perfect for classrooms with rolly chairs.

Roll yourself into a nice corner and turn your chair around. Straddle it, resting your arms and head on the back. Cling onto the chair for comfort as you drift off to sleep, wishing that you had friends to get notes from.

Doggy Style

Best attempted in a three-hour lecture, after back-to-back all-nighters.

Just give up all together on trying to stay awake. Get out of your seat and curl up on the ground, then proceed to take a much-needed nap. We all know this is better than trying to sleep on your desk anyway.

Spooning

Fun with new friends.

Summon the courage to say “Hello!” to the classmate beside you. After trying very hard to stay awake and take notes to make a good impression — fall asleep on their shoulder. If they are still there when you wake up, ask them if they will share their notes.

69

For those who lack in motivation.

After realizing you haven’t been paying attention for the past hour, decide it’s too late to catch up now. Allow yourself to zone out peacefully, catching the occasional micro-nap. That is, until you think about the 69% you received in your class last semester—that extra percent robbed you of the C you could have gotten.