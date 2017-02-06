SFU lose 18th straight game of season to Alaska Anchorage

Coming into the game, Simon Fraser knew they were given a tough task. They were facing a top team in the Alaska Anchorage Seawolves, who were winners of their last five, and Simon Fraser were losers of their last 17. Everything seemed to play out exactly as you would expect it to.

Throughout the game, the top ranked defense in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference (GNAC) suffocated the Clan, as they were unable to get into any flow offensively. On the other end of the floor, Simon Fraser held Alaska Anchorage below their season average in field goal percentage, but it was not nearly enough to make up for their inefficient offense.

A pair of three-pointers and free throws by Sekou Wiggs helped the Seawolves get off to a 10–2 lead early, and they were in control for the rest of the game. By the end of the first half, more free throws by Wiggs gave the home team a 30–13 lead. Wiggs was single-handedly outscoring the Clan, as he went off for 20 points in the first frame. Kedar Wright’s five points marked the team-high in the half for Simon Fraser, as nobody was able to get into any rhythm offensively.

At this point, Simon Fraser was 5–25 from the field (20%), without hitting any three-pointers.

The second half started even worse for the visitors, as the Seawolves got off to a 9–0 to start the frame, making the score 42–13. The Clan then briefly found their shooting touch, as they hit three threes on four possessions. Simon Fraser started to show some energy, and went on to compete with Alaska Anchorage. After Wiggs and Vos Hidde traded three-pointers, the score was 60–38. This is as close as the Clan would get, but it marked a seven-minute stretch where they outscored the Seawolves 25–18.

Other than those seven minutes, however, Alaska Anchorage were by far the better team, eventually winning 73–45. They were led by the two leading scorers in the game, as Sekou Wiggs finished with 34 points and Spencer Svejcar finished with 22. The two of them combined to outscore Simon Fraser by themselves, and hit nine three-pointers between them compared to the five the Clan had as a team.

For SFU, starting point guard Michael Provenzano was the team’s only double digit scorer with 13 points. He was a perfect 6–6 from the free throw line and finished the game with no turnovers. The entire team struggled tremendously on offense throughout the game, as they shot a measly 28% from the field.

With this, Simon Fraser has now lost 18-straight games. They are now 0–14 in conference play and 2–20 overall. Unsurprisingly, they are dead last in the GNAC.

Next Game: Simon Fraser will host the 5-9 Concordia University Cavaliers on Thursday. Concordia are currently 9th in the GNAC and were the only team that SFU beat last year in conference play.

Tip off is at 7 p.m.