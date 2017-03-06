Board of Governors, Senate elections wrap up

Simon Fraser University wrapped up its student elections. While they didn’t release any statistics about how many students voted or how they voted, they did announce the winners for Board of Governors, Senate, and the SFU Community Trust.

Jimmy Dhesa has won the undergraduate seat on the SFU Board of Governors, beating out three other candidates including current Simon Fraser Student Society president, Larissa Chen. Dhesa said his new sandwich board played a big part in his win, which he made out of trash from the Fraser Library.

“I didn’t expect to win because I lacked on the well-connected/-known student endorsements and did my best trying to make up for it by just grinding in the halls with my friends and my newest sandwich board,” said Dhesa.

Oliver Zihlmann won the seat for graduate students.

Hanrick Kumar and Mohammad Chisty won the undergraduate Senate seats for the education and environment faculties, respectively. Each faculty needs to be represented, and they were the only candidates from those fields. They will be joined by 10 other candidates, including the aforementioned Chen who will represent health sciences.

The other winners are Sina Khalili (applied sciences), Raman Bains and Dorothy Ng (arts and social sciences), Jaskarn Randhawa and Amar Singh (business), Raajan Garcha (health sciences), and Iman Baharmand, Alam Khehra, and Christine Wang (science).

There was no candidate from the faculty of communication, art, and technology, so the seat will remain vacant until an election is called.

As for the graduate student election winners, Kau’i Keliipio from education and Sarah Ferguson from business were the two students voted in.

Finally, the SFU Community Trust had one student position available, and the vote has determined that Sibo Chen will be the one to fill it.

SFU did not share voter statistics, but did announce that there were five complaints lodged with the Senate Electoral Standing Committee. Two of them are from undergraduate candidates who ran in the election, and three are from students who were eligible to vote. A full review is expected within the next two weeks, and at this time they’ve announced that they decided to suspend the votes from one position affected until a review is conducted.